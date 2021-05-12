Facilities on PLUS highway available 24 hours throught MCO, says chief operating officer

PLUS chief operating officer Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi said over 250 PLUSRonda highway units will be patrolling the expressway on 24-hour loops. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 ― Facilities on PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) highway, including rest and service (R&R) areas and lay-bys, surau and restrooms, are accessible and open 24 hours throughout the movement control order (MCO).

“For our highway customers who are permitted to travel, our service level remains consistently high despite the MCO.

“We have taken the necessary safety precautions as our commitment to provide a safe and comfortable travel experience,” he said in a statement today.

He said PLUS had also allocated standby cranes and tow trucks at strategic locations along the highway for emergency assistance and swifter clearance during major festive celebrations like Aidilfitri.

Zakaria said PLUS would also halt all regular maintenance and upgrading works along the highway until May 17, except for urgent critical repair works.

Beginning May 13 until June 7, food and beverage (F&B) outlets, convenience stores and non-F&B outlets at these R&R areas will be operating from 6 am t 10 pm daily, subject to local authorities’ directives.

However, only F&B takeaway services are available during these periods.

“To offer convenience and for contactless pick-up, the PLUS Pre-Order function via the PLUS App offers customers to select from a mouth-watering array of menus by participating business partners and stall operators at selected 21 R&R areas,” he said, adding that the F&B Pre-Order can be performed via PLUS App or through https://orderdisini.plus.com.my/.

He said PLUS also encourage its highway customers to download the free PLUS App to facilitate their journey planning.

“They will be able to interact with PUTRI. (PLUS Unique Texting Realtime Interface) the very first highway A.I Chatbot who is able to provide the latest updates regarding highway situations,” he said, adding that in the event of traffic incidences, highway customers are advised to contact the PLUSLine 1800-88-0000. ― Bernama