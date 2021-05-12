Cops: Nine-month-old baby in PJ allegedly sodomised by babysitter’s husband before dying in hospital

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the victim was believed to have died due to suffocation after he was cupped in the mouth by the suspect who was under the influence of drugs. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, May 12 ― A post mortem carried out on a nine-month-old baby who died on April 27 in hospital revealed that he was sodomised, allegedly by his babysitter’s husband.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the victim was believed to have died due to suffocation after he was cupped in the mouth by the 36-year-old suspect who was under the influence of drugs.

“During the incident, the female suspect was cleaning the living room and had left the baby alone with her husband in a locked room for two hours before finding the baby unconscious.

“The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment by the husband who admitted to being the caretaker of the baby,” he said in a news conference at the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters here, yesterday.

He said the post mortem result also found bruises on the baby’s mouth, believed to be caused by the hand cupping, as well as several tears to the victim’s anus, believed to be caused by a blunt object.

Following a report received from a medical officer, police have arrested the husband and wife, both aged 36, who tested positive for syabu at their house on April 29.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the male suspect was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and Section 377C of the same Code, while his wife would act as a prosecution witness and would be charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a 24-year-old student on suspicion of killing his friend of the same age at a parking lot in Bandar Sunway, Subang Jaya, last Sunday.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the victim’s body, full of stab wounds, was found at a construction site next to the suspect’s residential building in Damansara Perdana.

“The investigation found that the suspect’s both hands were injured, believed to be due to a fight with the victim, which caused the suspect to receive 100 stitches at a private medical centre.

“Urine test also revealed that the suspect was positive with tetrahydrocannabinol and police managed to locate the suspect’s clothes, full of bloodstains, believed to be worn during the incident,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. ― Bernama