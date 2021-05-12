After apologising, Dr Mahathir says ready to accept punishment for SOP breach during Langkawi event

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he would accept any punishment meted out in accordance with the law, adding that adherence to the SOPs must not be taken lightly to help curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has apologised for breaching Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) during a charity event in Langkawi, Kedah recently.

In a statement today, he said that he would accept any punishment meted out in accordance with the law, adding that adherence to the SOPs must not be taken lightly to help curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

“On May 8, I returned to Langkawi to officiate several charity events in conjunction with the month of Ramadan and the upcoming Aidilfitri celebrations in my constituency.

“I was informed that at one of my events, I had broken the SOPs by not having my temperature taken before entering the surau.

“This was a mistake. This should not have happened. I apologise for not abiding by the SOPs,” he said.

Recently, a 150-second video of Dr Mahathir and his entourage entering Surau Tsunami Batu Arang in Kuala Teriang, Kuah went viral after he was seen entering the building, after taking his shoes off, without getting his temperature checked.