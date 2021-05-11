Senior cop linked to Nicky gang withdraws habeas corpus application

On April 30, ASP Baldev Singh Gurdial Singh filed a habeas corpus application, by naming Superintendent Amran Mohd Jusin (investigating officer) and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) as the first and second respondents. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — A senior police officer, who was released on police bail from his detention made under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) for alleged connection with the Nicky Gang, withdrew his habeas corpus application.

High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan then quashed the habeas corpus application filed by ASP Baldev Singh Gurdial Singh, 36, as the applicant.

Earlier, lawyer Meneesha Kaur, representing Baldev Singh, told the court that her client was released on police bail by the Johor police contingent headquarters on May 5.

“I was instructed (by my client) to withdraw the habeas corpus application,” she said.

Senior federal counsel Norazlin Mohamad Yusoff confirmed the matter, and did not object to the applicant’s application.

On April 30, Baldev Singh filed a habeas corpus application, by naming Superintendent Amran Mohd Jusin (investigating officer) and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) as the first and second respondents.

Based on his supporting affidavit, filed with the application, Baldev claimed that he was detained on April 26 for investigation involving a criminal case under Section 130V (being a member of an organised criminal group) of the Penal Code, read together with Sosma.

On April 9, 14 individuals including two siblings of fugitive businessman, Datuk Seri Nicky Liow Soon, were charged in Petaling Jaya Sessions Court with involvement in an organised criminal group known as Nicky Gang.

Nicky, 33, the founder of Winner Dynasty Group, based in Setiawalk Puchong, Selangor, is wanted by the police after 68 gang members were arrested in “Op Pelican 3.0” from March 20 to 28. — Bernama