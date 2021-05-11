On Umno’s 75th anniversary, Zahid looks ahead to ‘Perikatan 3.0’ post-GE15

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (centre) said parties within a coalition can have different opinions, principles and philosophy, yet can also work towards bettering the nation. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Umno has to face a new political alignment and be open to new political partners if it wishes to helm the country once more.

In a special interview in conjunction with Umno’s 75th anniversary posted on his Facebook account today, Zahid was asked about the party’s “No Anwar, No DAP, No Bersatu” policy that was reached during its general annual assembly.

In response, he cited former prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein as an example, where the latter held talks with Opposition parties before the formation of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

“He spoke to PAS who was the Opposition at the time, same with Gerakan, with PPP too, who were the Opposition, and even with Sabah and Sarawak parties, who were also the Opposition to engage on mutual grounds for the sake of the country,’’ he said.

Zahid said parties within a coalition can have different opinions, principles and philosophy, yet can also work towards bettering the nation.

“When BN was formed, it had reached an agreement with all parties from both within the government and without,’’ he said.

Earlier, in his interview, Zahid had explained Umno must come to terms with the new political landscape post the 2018 general election.

This includes understanding voters who now prefer to look at the “superstructure” of a coalition and what “substance” or benefits it can bring them rather than looking solely at a political party.

Taking jibes at Umno’s tenous relationship with Bersatu, Zahid also stated that a new political realignment will occur in the coming general election, which Umno, a Malay- and Muslim-centric party, could lead.

He also stated that this new alignment, which he called “Perikatan 3.0” would eventually replace the current Perikatan Nasional government which he described as “not authentic.”

“I am not a political seer.... but I am almost certain that after the 15th general election something will happen to Umno, as the main Malay and Muslim party, there will be a Perikatan 3.0, not Perikatan Nasional,’’ he said.

Zahid had labelled BN during its formation as “Perikatan 2.0”, because the coalition was not entirely static and included a lot of component parties.