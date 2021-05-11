Just ask Hamzah, Pejuang info chief says of failed ploy to convince Dr Mahathir to rejoin Bersatu

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin speaks to the media after co-chairing the Joint Committee Meeting on Management of Foreign Workers with Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan in Putrajaya, April 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Those denying that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia tried to entice Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad back need only check with the party’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, according to Parti Pejuang Tanahair’s Ulya Aqamah Husamudin.

In a statement today, the Pejuang information chief insisted his fellow party members are principled and will not be bought; neither would they work with those who betrayed the trust of Malaysians.

“Just ask Hamzah Zainuddin because he was among those that tried to convince Tun Mahathir to return to Bersatu,” Ulya said in a statement.

Ulya was responding to Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan, who yesterday denied Dr Mahathir’s claims that the former prime minister was approached by an intermediary to return to Bersatu about three months ago.

Wan Saiful had said that the claims were just a ploy by Mahathir to garner attention.

Ulya asked Wan Saiful to be honest with the public about the issue.

He further said that it was clear that the current Cabinet was too large, and millions of public funds were wasted on ministers’ salaries and that they are not producing results.

“Wan Saiful should instead focus on the issue of the Perikatan Nasional government’s administrative failures.

“From the uncontrolled rise of Covid-19 cases, political meddling in police matters, to the socio-ecoonomic problems Malaysians are facing that is obviously sustained with policies and government decisions that are incompetent.

“Don’t lie to the people, let alone while still in this glorious month of Ramadan,” he said.

Pejuang was formed by Mahathir last year after he was driven out of Bersatu, which he had also founded, following an attempted political coup known as the Sheratan Move.

Yesterday, besides claiming that he had been courted to re-enter Bersatu, Dr Mahathir also said that a Bersatu member was willing to jump over to Pejuang for a salary of RM70,000 a month.