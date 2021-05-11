HR minister: Dispute between RHB Bank, executive union resolved

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the solution was reached after the employer and union leaders went through a series of negotiations which were also attended by JPPM representatives. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 11 — A dispute over a 10-year collective agreement between RHB Bank Bhd and the RHB Bank Bhd Executive Union has been resolved by the Ministry of Human Resources via the Malaysian Industrial Relations Department (JPPM).

The issue started in 2011 and had been escalated to the Federal Court level.

In a statement today, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the solution was reached after the employer and union leaders went through a series of negotiations which were also attended by JPPM representatives.

The dispute was declared over after both parties signed a memorandum of understanding yesterday.

The minister said he believes that the dispute resolution would set an example to all employers and unions in finding a solution in the event of any disputes arising in the future. — Bernama