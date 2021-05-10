Three main parks on Penang Island still open, says city council mayor

Penang Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang speaks to visitors at the Penang Youth Park May 10, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 10 — The three main parks on the island, Taman Bandaraya, Taman Metropolitan in Relau and Taman Jaja, under the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) will remain open during the movement control order (MCO).

MBPP Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said jogging, cycling, walking and individual exercises in the parks are allowed as long as members of the public observe Covid-19 SOPs.

However, all exercise equipment and the playground in the parks will be closed to the public and cordoned off.

"The number of people entering the parks will also be monitored at the entrance to ensure that the parks will not become too crowded," he said when visiting Taman Bandaraya this morning.

However, Yew reminded the public that they can only go to the parks within their district as they are not allowed to cross over into another district.

Only the Northeast district and sub-district Mukim 12 of the Southwest district on the island have been placed under MCO 3.0.

On the mainland, sub-district Mukim 14 in Seberang Perai Utara and the Seberang Perai Tengah and Seberang Perai Selatan districts are also under MCO 3.0.

In a statement issued late last night, state exco for youth and sport Soon Lip Chee said the Botanic Gardens, other than the three parks under MBPP, is also open to public for outdoor activities in full adherence to the SOPs.

However, he said all other recreational parks and sports complexes under the local authorities and the Penang recreational space and stadium corporation on both the island and mainland will be closed during the MCO except for community halls used as Covid-19 vaccination centres.

"All dams and parks under the Penang Water Supply Corporation such as the Air Itam Dam, Teluk Bahang Dam, Mengkuang Dam and Bukit Dumbar Recreational Park will be closed from May 10 to 23," he said.

He added that all indoor sports including gymnasiums and badminton centres are not allowed to operate during the MCO.

He advised all joggers and cyclists to stick to their districts and to adhere to the SOPs.