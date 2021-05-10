Ampang Jaya council updates MCO SOPs, allows gyms and sports centres to operate between 6am and 10pm

A man works out at the Enrich Fitness centre in Ampang February 12, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — The Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) has updated its list of standard operating procedures (SOP) for sporting and recreational facilities during the ongoing Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0.

Under the SOPs, which were updated yesterday, sporting and recreational facilities are only allowed to operate from 6am to 10pm.

“They must also adhere to a minimum of 1.5 metres in physical distancing and following the SOPs throughout its operation.

“This applies to private sports centres, badminton arenas, ping-pong centres, and any sporting activities that do not involve contact,” it said in a Facebook post.

Healthcare centres including gymnasiums, swimming complexes, and activities such as yoga, pilates, aerobics, zumba, tai-chi, and the like, must similarly operate only from 6am to 10pm.

Individual participation is limited to 30 per cent of the area’s capacity, or not exceeding 30 persons at any time, while adhering to the set SOPs.

MPAJ also updated the SOPs for other businesses and premises, such as for eateries or food and beverage outlets.

“Restaurants, shops, food stalls, food trucks, roadside hawkers, food court hawkers, hawker centres, roadside food stalls, kiosks, warungs or any premises that sell food & beverages can only operate from 6am to 12am.

“Dining in, including for Ramadan buffets in restaurants and hotels, are not allowed whatsoever,” it said.

Supermarkets, mini markets, grocery stores, and convenience stores are also only allowed to operate from 6am to 12am. Shopping centres and hypermarkets are allowed to operate from 6am to 10am, and for shopping centres any entertainment activities will not be allowed.

Petrol stations similarly can only operate from 6am to 12am in MPAJ areas, while clinics and private hospitals will be allowed to operate 24 hours.

“Veterinary clinics and shops selling pet supplies must only operate from 6am to 10pm, while pharmacies and medical shops can operate from 6am to 12am.

“The sale of liquor and alcoholic beverages in traditional Chinese medicine halls and supermarkets will only be allowed from 8am to 9pm,” it said.

Laundromats are allowed to operate from 6am to 12am, on condition staff on premises adhere to the SOPs set by the National Security Council.

Opticians, car wash centres, barbers and beauty salons, can operate from 6am to 10 pm, with barbers and beauty salons limited to hair-cutting only.

“Shops selling daily necessities must only operate from 8am to 10pm, with approval from the relevant ministry or agency.

“Daily markets, morning markets that are limited to daily necessary goods, farmers’ markets, public markets and weekly markets must only operate from 6am to 2pm,” MPAJ said.

Aidilfitri bazaars, pasar malam, car boot sales and the like must only operate up to 10pm, on condition that its participants and visitors adhere to the set SOPs.

Care centres including daycare centres, kindergartens, old folks’ homes, and the like, are allowed to operate as per normal with approval from the relevant ministry and agency.

“Industrial activities can operate as normal, with approval from the relevant ministry or agency.

“Other business activities (not mentioned in the list) must only operate from 6am to 10pm, with approval from the relevant ministry or agency,” MPAJ said.

Last Monday (May 3) the government announced the implementation of MCO 3.0 in six districts in Selangor, as well as in KL, Penang, Johor, and Sarawak, for a two-week period in order to curb the rising number of Covid-19 cases.