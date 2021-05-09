Sabah MACC office closed temporarily for sanitisation

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s logo is seen in Putrajaya June 21, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA KINABALU, May 9 — The Sabah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office at the Sabah Federal Government Administration Complex here will be closed from tomorrow to May 17 for sanitisation.

Sabah MACC director S. Karunanithy said although the office is closed, operations will carry on as usual at the Prevention Sector office at Jalan Sulaman.

“Those with inquiries or feedback can contact Sabah MACC through the Sabah MACC Prevention Sector office at 088-415601 or 088-415603, or through email at [email protected],” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama