Guan Eng urges govt to hold NSC meetings daily as Covid-19, economy crises worsen

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng (pic) said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin must take charge of the situation by holding daily meetings of the National Security Council.— Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The time has come for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to completely overhaul and restructure how the Covid-19 and economic crises are managed, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said today.

Lim said in a statement today, for starters, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin must take charge of the situation by holding daily meetings of the National Security Council.

“The time has come for a complete overhaul and restructure of how the Covid-19 and economic crises are managed.

“The prime minister appears disconnected and should wake up from his political lethargy of trying to run a minority government after losing his parliamentary majority and take charge by holding daily meetings of the NSC,” he said.

Lim’s comments come after Malaysia breached the 4,000-case mark in Covid-19 infections yesterday, for the first time since February.

Yesterday, the country registered 4,498 new Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths from the virus in the previous 24-hour period.

The last time Malaysia recorded more than 4,000 new Covid-19 cases in a day was February 4 this year, with 4,571 cases.