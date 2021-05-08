Guan Eng urges govt to hold NSC meetings daily as Covid-19, economy crises worsen

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.
KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The time has come for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to completely overhaul and restructure how the Covid-19 and economic crises are managed, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said today.
Lim said in a statement today, for starters, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin must take charge of the situation by holding daily meetings of the National Security Council.
“The time has come for a complete overhaul and restructure of how the Covid-19 and economic crises are managed.
“The prime minister appears disconnected and should wake up from his political lethargy of trying to run a minority government after losing his parliamentary majority and take charge by holding daily meetings of the NSC,” he said.
Lim’s comments come after Malaysia breached the 4,000-case mark in Covid-19 infections yesterday, for the first time since February.
Yesterday, the country registered 4,498 new Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths from the virus in the previous 24-hour period.
The last time Malaysia recorded more than 4,000 new Covid-19 cases in a day was February 4 this year, with 4,571 cases.