Police constable found dead with gunshot wounds in a house in Sibu

Police personnel and paramedics waiting in front of the house to bring the body to the hospital. ― Borneo Post pic

SIBU, May 7 ― A 25-year-old police constable was found dead with gunshot wounds to his upper right ear in a house at Permai Timur here at about 7pm yesterday.

District police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the deceased was identified as Norhalim Tumiran, from Pahang.

According to Stanley, the victim was a new recruit who was just transferred to the Motorcycle Patrol Unit of the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department in Sibu one and half months ago.

“We were informed that a policeman was found dead with gunshot wounds to his upper right ear and was still sitting on the sofa of the rented house,” he told reporters when met at the scene.

Stanley said the victim had earlier gone to the house which was rented by five of his friends.

It is understood that the victim was staying at the Sibu Police Headquarters.

“Before the incident, the victim went to the rented house to play computer games before breaking fast,” he said.

The victim left behind a wife and a one-year-old baby.

Stanley said the case will be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. ― Borneo Post