Ismail Sabri: EMCO in three villages in Mukim Bunut Susu, Kelantan from May 9-22

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Kampung Paya Ular, Kampung Tualang and Kampung Bechah Palas in Mukim Bunut Susu, Pasir Mas, Kelantan will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from May 9-22.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this was due to the surge in Covid-19 positive cases in the three villages.

He said that, so far, the three localities had recorded 120 positive cases, with 42 in Kampung Paya Ular, 26 in Kampung Tualang and 52 in Kampung Bechah Palas.

“After conducting the risk assessment with several agencies under the MCO Technical Team and, on the advice of the Health Ministry (MOH), the government has agreed to implement the EMCO in these villages.

“This is to facilitate early screening and to prevent the spread of Covid-19 to nearby villages,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama