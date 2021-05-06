Stay with Perikatan to win 100pc of seats in Perlis, Shahidan tells Umno

Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim speaks to the media at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, April 24, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Recently-sacked Perlis Umno chief Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said that Umno has a better chance to win all seats in the state if it remains in the Perikatan Nasional coalition ahead of the general election.

The Arau MP added that the winning ways have always been about building alliances while depicting the Barisan Nasional-Umno formula to win all the seats in the states.

“It is better to stay together. If we stay together, we are not only going to win 100 per cent [seats contested] but even a few seats uncontested.

“The formula of how we win in Perlis all the time is very simple. We make more friends than enemies. So, we end up with more friends,” he was quoted saying by The Malaysian Insight.

Despite Umno’s national leadership insisting that the party will leave the Perikatan Nasional coalition once the 15th General Election is called, Shahidan has been one of the most vocal in terms of taking a pledge to continue cooperating with the current ruling government.

As a result, the Arau lawmaker has been replaced by the current Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man as the state Umno chief.

The decision comes ahead of the supreme council meeting where party election matters are expected to be debated.

However, Shahidan has promised to stay loyal with Umno even though he no longer holds the Perlis Umno liaison committee chairman post.

Shahidan stressed that he has no reason to leave Umno as he led the party well in the previous general election, culminating in the formation of the state government in Perlis.

Shahidan is also the chairman of Perbadanan PR1MA and the National Housing Corp, agencies under the Housing and Local Government Ministry.