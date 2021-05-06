FT Ministry identifies bazaars, malls visited by Covid-19 positive individuals, close contacts

FT Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a special press conference regarding the Federal Territories movement control order (MCO) at Kuala Lumpur City Hall Tower (DBKL), May 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — The Federal Territories Ministry has identified and monitored several Ramadan bazaars and shopping malls in the federal capital that were visited by hundreds of Covid-19 positive individuals and close contacts.

Its minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the list, which was based on data collected from the Hotspot Identification by Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system, would be brought to the National Security Council (MKN) meeting tomorrow.

“Health Minister (Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba) has forwarded to me the list.

“There are some shopping malls in Kuala Lumpur that have been visited by 700 people who are close contacts. This is dangerous, such places need to be sanitised and the SOP (standard operating procedures) need to be tightened,” he told a press conference here today.

He said any decision to be made by the local authorities would be consulted first with the Ministry of Health.

Annuar said he hoped city dwellers would continue to comply with the SOP to ensure the effectiveness of the movement control order (MCO) enforcement in Kuala Lumpur beginning tomorrow until May 20.

“I hope there is no confusion among traders. Business operations including the Ramadan bazaars are allowed and the Aidilfitri bazaars can continue based on the operating time set by MKN.

“If there is information from HIDE or non-compliance, the local authorities can issue the cease operation order,” he said. — Bernama