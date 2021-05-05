Sentul police chief: Car spare parts dealer denied access to lawyer over concerns of interference in investigation

Lawyer Keppy Wong speaks during a press conference in Ampang May 5, 2021. Earlier today, Hong’s lawyer and relatives held a press conference to demand an explanation as to why the 38-year old has been denied the right to meet with his legal counsel and family. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Spare parts and car accessories dealer Hong Chen Peng has been detained without the right to see his legal counsel, out of concern it could interfere in police investigations into car theft, said Sentul police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai.

Beh said Hong is in custody under Section 28A (8) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“Under the subsection, the police are allowed to deny any arrested person the right to contact a friend, relative or lawyer, if doing so could lead to the tampering of the investigation,” he told Malay Mail.

These he said included hiding or attempting to destroy any evidence which could be used in an investigation, or the suspicion of trying to ensure the suspect’s accomplices escape apprehension by the police.

“It also includes the intimidation of a witness, or having regard to the safety of other persons the questioning or recording of any statement is so urgent that it should not be delayed,” Beh said.

When asked if the allegation that Hong had been beaten up during his custody at the Sentul police district headquarters, the senior official denied the allegations.

Earlier today, Hong’s lawyer and relatives held a press conference to demand an explanation as to why the 38-year old has been denied the right to meet with his legal counsel and family.

According to his family, he had been arrested in an early hour raid at his flat in Pandan Mesra Prima, Ampang, on Saturday (May 1).

The family did not know this occurred as they were busy with the funeral of Hong’s father, but sensed something was amiss when they arrived at his residence later in the morning of that same day to perform some rites and found it ransacked and torn apart.

After repeated calls to his mobile number went unanswered, his family said they were about to file a police report when a phone call came in shortly before 7pm.

An unidentified woman contacted one of Hong’s uncles, and informed the family that he was currently in custody at Sentul police district headquarters, under Section 379A of the Penal Code for motor vehicle theft.

It was also alleged that the dealer was subjected to severe beatings by police officers while in Sentul. He has since been transferred to the Jinjang police lock-up, after his remand was extended on Monday (May 3) to Saturday (May 8).