Raya visits in Sarawak CMCO zones limited to first three days, according to state Islamic council

Based on the latest celebration guidelines issued by the Sarawak Islamic Council (SIC) today, the period of visits is between 1st and 3rd Syawal and visitors are only allowed to visit close family members. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, May 5 — Hari Raya visits in conditional movement control order (CMCO) areas in Sarawak is limited to the first three days of the festival only.

Based on the latest celebration guidelines issued by the Sarawak Islamic Council (SIC) today, the period of visits is between 1st and 3rd Syawal and visitors are only allowed to visit close family members.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) decided yesterday to allow Aidilfitri celebrations for seven days in the state from 1st to 7th Syawal and limited to close family members only.

The SIC, however, retained the SDMC’s decision to allow Aidilfitri voluntary prayers at all mosques, surau, musolla and premises with SIC approval only, with attendance limited to the capacity of the premises with physical distancing of one metre.

Hari Raya visits, Aidilfitri prayers and visiting graves, however, are not permitted in areas under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in the state. — Bernama