Environment and Water Ministry targets production of 500m litres of recycled water daily by 2025

MELAKA, May 5 — The Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) is targeting the production of recycled water supply nationwide at a rate of 500 million litres a day by 2025, said its Deputy Minister Datuk Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad.

He said this was in line with the government’s efforts to separate the use of treated water and recycled water to benefit the people, especially in an effort to ensure a clean water supply was not affected.

He cited an example in Melaka where there were 13 industrial zones in the state and the people had to compete with industry to use treated water for daily activities.

“Treated water is quite expensive in value and it should be used at home while recycled water is used for factory or industrial use.

“This is not new as it has been practised by Western countries for a long time, and it can reduce the demand for clean water supply,” he told reporters after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad (SAMB) and Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK) today. Also present was chief minister, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

Also at the event, another MoU was signed between IWK Melaka Sdn Bhd (MWI) and Kolej Universiti Islam Melaka (KUIM).

Ahmad Masrizal said that the supply of recycled water will be produced through the construction of more reclaimed water treatment plants nationwide, with the cooperation of the respective state governments.

He said that previously the effort had been implemented between IWK and Syarikat Air Selangor, and it had a positive impact on water management in the state.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman said that the MoU between SAMB and IWK was aimed at establishing cooperation in pioneering efforts to develop recycled water in Melaka as an alternative to improve the sustainability of the water services industry in the future.

He said that, through the MoU, IWK was responsible for identifying suitable locations and capacities for the reclaimed water treatment plant project, suitable catchment areas for the project, and for finding customers, especially in industrial areas who agreed to use recycled water.

“Meanwhile, the MoU between MWI and KUIM aims to meet the needs for skilled manpower related to water management, and MWI will train 23,000 water industry workers in line with the competency requirements set by SPAN through the Malaysian Skills Certification framework,” he said. — Bernama