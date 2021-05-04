Police record statement from Neelofa, husband over Nilai carpet shopping trip

Photos and a video clip of the couple shopping at a carpet shop in Nilai went viral on social media recently. — Picture via Instagram/neelofa

SEREMBAN, May 4 — Police today recorded statements from celebrity Neelofa Mohd Noor and her husband Haris Ismail at the Nilai police headquarters near here.

This is following a viral video of the couple allegedly violating standard operating procedures (SOP) of the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Negri Sembilan police deputy chief SAC Datuk Che Zakaria Othman said police had also taken statements from the owner and employee of a carpet shop at Nilai 3 Business Centre which was believed to have been visited by the artiste on Sunday.

“No special treatment will be given to any individuals who breached CMCO SOP. Police investigations are the same, no difference between celebrities or public,” he told reporters at the Negri Sembilan Police Contingent headquarters here.

Earlier, Che Zakaria handed over “bubur lambuk” (porridge) to police personnel at an event organised by the state Retired Senior Police Officers’ Association of Malaysia (Respa).

Photos and a video clip of the couple shopping at a carpet shop went viral on social media recently. — Bernama