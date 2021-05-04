Health minister: 589,951 individuals have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine as of yesterday

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the 930,059 individuals had received the first dose of their vaccine jabs, bringing the total number of vaccine shots administered in the country so far to 1,520,010. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — A total of 589,951 individuals have completed both doses of the vaccine jabs under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said the 930,059 individuals had received the first dose of their vaccine jabs, bringing the total number of vaccine shots administered in the country so far to 1,520,010.

In an infographic shared on his Twitter account today, Dr Adham said the five states with the highest number of recipients administered with the first dose were Selangor at 124,635 followed by Sarawak (94,157), Kuala Lumpur (91,765), Johor (84,220) and Sabah (77,375).

Meanwhile, he said 40.2 per cent or 9,756,343 individuals have registered for vaccination under the programme with Selangor recording the highest number at 2,500,858.

According to the immunisation programme, the first phase of vaccination from February to April involved 500,000 frontliners including health personnel.

The second phase began from April to August involving 9.4 million senior citizens, vulnerable groups and persons with disabilities while the third phase is scheduled from May to February 2022 involving individuals aged 18 and above, citizens and non-citizens with a target of 13.7 million people or more. — Bernama