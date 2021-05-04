DAP’s Hannah Yeoh says MCO in Petaling but not in KL baffling when both are so near

Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh speaks during the launch of the C4 Centre Report in Petaling Jaya April 12, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh said she could not understand why the movement control order (MCO) was not implemented here when neighbouring districts in Selangor would be locked down from Thursday.

On Twitter, she cited the example of the federal territory and Petaling, one of six districts in Selangor that will come under the MCO from May 7.

She pointed out that the 1Utama Shopping Centre on the Petaling Jaya side of the Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP) and Taman Tun Dr Ismail under a hundred metres away would have different regulations in play despite their proximity.

“I’m trying to understand the new MCO to combat Covid-19.

“On 6 May: On the 1 Utama side = MCO. But cross just one traffic light, on the TTDI, KL = No MCO

“I don’t understand @MKNJPM strategy,’’ she said

Earlier, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri announced that MCO will be imposed in the districts of Hulu Langat, Petaling, Gombak, Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang, following several days of high Covid-19 infections in the state.

The MCO will run from May 6 until 17, barring any extension.

Subsequently, Ismail also announced that Malaysians cannot host any open house events at all for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations this year.

Today, Malaysia recorded 3,120 new Covid-19 infections with a near record high 23 more deaths.

Currently, there are 31,516 active Covid-19 cases in the country and 420,632 of total cases since the pandemic struck the country.