DAP working with Umno? Anthony Loke says depends whether GE15 has clear winner

DAP member Anthony Loke said that if Umno goes into GE15 alone as it has purported, a situation may arise where multiple ‘powerhouses’ collide and there is no clear winner. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — There is a possibility that DAP may work with Umno post the 15th general election (GE15) if the election has no clear winner, according to DAP member Anthony Loke.

Loke said that if Umno goes into GE15 alone as it has purported, a situation may arise where multiple “powerhouses” collide and there is no clear winner.

“Politics is full of dynamics, you cannot rule out that possibility [of DAP working with Umno]. We have come to the situation that if the next general election has no clear winner, you have to provide a solution,” Loke told business radio station, BFM, this morning.

“The country cannot be in a limbo. You must create a situation where there is a stable government being formed and the country is being governed and things are normalised,” Loke added.

He added that the constant state of flux and political infighting in Malaysia over the past year, is unhealthy for its development.

However, Loke asserted that DAP will not be working with Umno for the elections itself, and will be contesting with the coalition of Pakatan Harapan (PH) — PKR, DAP and Amanah — only.

“As far as PH is concerned, we know what we are offering. PH as a coalition with three parties. The prime minister candidate is Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“So in that sense we are offering a very clear choice,” Loke said when prompted with the notion that voters would want a clear idea of the stance of the party they are voting for.

Previously, although DAP and Umno have been at loggerheads since the country’s formative years, last December, they worked together to topple Bersatu’s Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu as the Perak Mentri Besar.

Faizal Azumu conceded the position to Umno’s Datuk Saarani Mohamad after 48 assemblymen — including PH representatives — voted against the former in a vote of no confidence.