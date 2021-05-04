Covid-19: Pahang to propose MCO in Kuantan if cases continue to rise, says MB

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the upward trend in the district did not show any decline and that, as of noon today, the cumulative number of positive cases stood at 1,470, with a total of 143 active cases from nine clusters. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, May 4 — The Pahang government plans to impose stricter regulations, including applying for a movement control order (MCO), in Kuantan if the rise in Covid-19 positive cases in the district cannot be properly controlled.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the upward trend in the district did not show any decline and that, as of noon today, the cumulative number of positive cases stood at 1,470, with a total of 143 active cases from nine clusters.

Meanwhile, the number of screening samples still pending is 647 while 1,942 people have been quarantined at home.

“I hope the people of Pahang, especially in Kuantan, can together control the spread of this pandemic by limiting activities or official events involving the public as well as restricting movement in and out of the district.

“People are reminded to always take care of physical distancing at food premises while the number of visitors to the Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars will be reduced from the existing capacity to ensure that this aspect of distancing is addressed,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Rosdy, who attended a briefing on the Covid-19 situation in the state by the Pahang Disaster Management Committee today, also reminded mosque managements to always adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Pahang Islamic Religious Department.

This is following the spread of the virus in the community, which is believed to have been caused by the breaking of fast and “moreh” activities without complying with SOPs, thus leading to the implementation of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Taman Tanah Putih Baru here from midnight today (May 5) to May 18.

The call for the people of Pahang to remain vigilant and take control measures was also made as four districts in the state are now categorised as red zones, namely Kuantan, Temerloh, Bentong and Raub. — Bernama