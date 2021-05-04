Cops tracking down group of men for allegedly assaulting foreigner in Kajang

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said a team from the Kajang District Police Headquarters (IPD) had conducted an investigation on the video lasting one minute and 21 seconds as they believed that the incident took place in an area under the IPD’s administration. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 ― Police are tracking down a group of men for allegedly assaulting a foreigner in Taman Alam Jaya, Batu 9 Cheras, Kajang after a video of the incident went viral on social media yesterday.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said a team from the Kajang District Police Headquarters (IPD) had conducted an investigation on the video lasting one minute and 21 seconds as they believed that the incident took place in an area under the IPD’s administration.

“The initial investigation found that the incident involved a man, believed foreigner, who was assaulted by a group of local men known as Yusuf Azmi, Abang Ali and several others who are yet to be identified.

“The incident is clearly a criminal violence that can be investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement tonight.

Mohd Zaid said further examination on the video also found that the group of men had violated the standard operating procedures of the conditional movement control order by gathering and not maintaining physical distance.

“Hence, the Kajang police has lodged a report on the incident for further investigation,” he said.

For SOP violation, the case was being investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code and Section 22(b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

Mohd Zaid said anyone with information on the incident could contact the nearest police station or the investigating officer ASP Mohd Radzee Jamudi at 019-6655811. ― Bernama