Covid-19 jabs: No transportation, change of mind reason for last minute cancellation among vaccine recipients, says Kuala Pilah official

KUALA PILAH, May 3 — No means of transportation and a change of mind are among the reasons why Covid-19 vaccine recipients in the district cancel their appointments at the last minute, said Kuala Pilah District Disaster Committee chairman Mohd Faizal Abdul Manap.

Mohd Faizal said this was why 99 out of 270 vaccine recipients did not show up to receive the shot on the first day of the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme at the Dato’ Bahaman Shamsudin Covid-19 Vaccination Centre (PPV), Juasseh Health Clinic and Johol Health Clinic.

“Among the reasons given is that they do not have a vehicle while we from the department have provided transportation for them and there is also a fear of being vaccinated,” he told reporters after visiting the Kuala Pilah district PPV today.

The Second Phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme began on April 19 involving at-risk groups such as senior citizens, individuals with a history of disease (comorbidities) and people with disabilities.

Mohd Faizal said Kuala Pilah district recorded the second lowest number of Covid-19 vaccine registrations in Negri Sembilan with only 20,000 out of 73,000 residents registered to date.

He said the Community Empowerment Committee in collaboration with the Village Community Management Council (MPKK) was instructed to identify the residents involved so that they could be registered as vaccine recipients.

Meanwhile, sharing his experience of being vaccinated, senior citizen, Yusuff Abd Razak, 70, said while he was nervous to receive the shot today, he understood the importance of the vaccine which aims to protect himself and others from Covid-19 infection. — Bernama