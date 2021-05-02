PM postpones official visit to Singapore

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers a speech at the launch of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Handbook at the Perdana Putra Building in Putrajaya February 16, 2021. — Bernama pic

SINGAPORE, May 2 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyidin Yassin’s official visit to Singapore which was initially scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed to later this year, according to Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein today.

“This is due to the prime minister’s current focus to address the rising Covid-19 numbers recently in Malaysia,” said Hishammuddin, who arrived here yesterday for a two-day working visit to Singapore.

The prime minister was to meet his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong to discuss and agree on a gradual resumption of cross-border travel, and to ease the movement of citizens between the two countries, he told the press.

However, he said the current Covid-19 situation will not provide the right environment for both prime ministers to discuss and agree upon matters which “we know the people of both Malaysia and Singapore have long awaited for.”

“These negotiations, which are ongoing, require intense work across multiple agencies and ministries.

“But due to the fluidity of the situation with changing variables, it makes it very challenging for both sides to come up with a concrete and safe solution on cross-border movements for both our peoples. Public health must always be our priority, which framed our meeting today,” he said.

On his visit, Hishammuddin said despite facing the challenges amidst the ongoing pandemic, “we have had a successful exchange of visits which is testament to our strong relationship, and the resilient and enduring ties between Malaysia and Singapore.”

Hishammuddin is also scheduled to call on Prime Minister Lee as well as Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean during the visit.

“As important and close neighbours, with deep historical and people-to-people ties, both our countries will continue to work closely in various areas of cooperation, especially in the post-pandemic era,” said Hishammuddin. — Bernama