One killed, three seriously injured in four vehicle crash near Menora Tunnel in Perak

IPOH, May 2 — A local man was killed and three others sustained serious injuries in an accident involving four vehicles at Kilometre 263.3 of the southbound lane of North-South Expressway, near Menora Tunnel today.

Meru fire and rescue station chief Shahrudi Muhamad Halil said they received a call around 3.56pm about the incident involving three cars and a motorcycle that killed a 40-year-old man, K. Nagantheran.

He said two men and a woman in her 40s sustained serious injuries while another victim suffered light wounds. The remaining six victims were unhurt.

“The fire and rescue personnel who arrived at the scene managed to extricate a man who was trapped in a car using special equipment. Other victims were removed by the public before we arrived,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the rescue operation ended at 5pm and all the victims were sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital. — Bernama