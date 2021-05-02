No more green zones in Sarawak after last Covid-19 stronghold in Simunjan falls, turns yellow, says SDMC

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area in Ampang April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, May 2 — Sarawak’s last green zone fortress has fallen after Simunjan turned to a yellow zone today after recording one new Covid-19 case today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Simunjan joins Kabong, Marudi, Telang Usan, Lawas, Asajaya, Pusa, Dalat, Daro, Lubok Antu, Tebedu and Limbang districts as yellow zones, bringing the total number of yellow zones to 12.

Bau district on the other hand turned to a red zone from orange zone after recording 45 Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks.

“This brings the total number of red zones to 24, recording a total of 7,419 cases. The other 23 are Sebauh, Sri Aman, Julau, Lundu, Pakan, Song, Tatau, Bukit Mabong, Kanowit, Selangau, Saratok, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu,” said SDMC in a statement today.

The state has four orange zones, namely Matu, Belaga, Tanjung Manis and Betong districts, which recorded a total of 121 cases.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, the police has issued 60 compounds — 52 in Kuching, Bintulu (3), Miri (3) and Bau (2) districts for violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) such as visiting premises exceeding the allowed operating hours (36), no physical distancing (23) and not wearing face mask (1).

“The total number of compounds issued since the movement control order was implemented in March 18, 2020 to date stands at 6,121,” said SDMC.

Similarly, the Local Government and Housing Ministry also issued 12 compounds under Dalat and Mukah District Council (6), Miri City Council (4) and Serian District Council for not putting full details in the record book (5), not having workers to monitor customer registration at the premise entrance, self-service laundromats (2), not wearing face mask (2), no physical distancing (2) and not providing customer record book (1).

This brings the total number of compounds issued since Feb 1 until now to 156. — Borneo Post