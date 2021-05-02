Covid-19: Sabah bars entry from four countries, says CM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said the state government has decided to bar entry of individuals from Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka into the state as part of efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, May 2 — The Sabah government has decided to bar entry of individuals from Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka into the state as part of efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said that the move was also an important step to prevent the entry of new Covid-19 variants into Sabah.

“Exemptions to enter Sabah are given only to the people of Sabah, spouses and children of Sabahans.

“However, they have to comply with the 14-day quarantine procedure at gazetted quarantine centres,” he said in a statement, tonight.

He said that the crew members of ships that had a history of travel to the four countries in the last 14 days were also disallowed to conduct the sign off procedure in the state.

However, he said that exemptions are given to ships’ crew members who are Malaysian citizens, but it is still mandatory for them to undergo the 14-day quarantine at gazetted quarantine centres.

All the directives are effective tomorrow (May 3), Hajiji said. — Bernama