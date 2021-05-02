Bersatu deputy head says govt working hard to reduce Covid impact, resolve related issues

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said all parties should give their full support to the government's efforts — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — The government is working hard to resolve issues related to Covid-19 which has far more devastating impacts on the country than the financial crisis in 1998 and 2008.

Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said he believed that many parties could see the determination, sense of urgency and sincerity of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in helping the people and freeing the country from the pandemic.

“It is not a matter of (the government is) able or not but more importantly is when will all this be over?

“The 1998, 2008 crisis has never forced schools to close. The effects and impact of Covid-19 are much more devastating. We are dealing with different kind of crisis,” he said at the Iftar with the media event, here today.

Ahmad Faizal who is also the Tambun member of Parliament said all parties, including the media should give their full support towards the government’s efforts to curb Covid-19.

“Each and every one of us, whether politicians, or the media, needs to buck up and do better. If you hold a position in the government, we have to use it to help the people...help the Prime Minister and work as a team.

“That is also the hope of the people out there. The media can also become a ‘pressure group’ for the government to work harder and provide the best service to the people,” he said. — Bernama