Deputy minister says only a handful of anti-vaxxers among religious teachers

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department in charge of Religious Affairs Ahmad Marzuk Shaary speaks to reporters in Putrajaya, December 30, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

LABUAN, May 1 — The anti-vaccine campaign involves only a small number of religious teachers and constant efforts are being made to address the issue, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (Religious Affairs).

“We have heard of staff in certain agencies and departments under the Prime Minister’s Department who are anti-vaccine, and we are doing our part to get all our employees to take the vaccine.

“Malaysians who are not taking part in the vaccination may pose health danger to other people.

“I would like to advise Malaysians in general to heed the government’s call to join the vaccination exercise, as getting the vaccine will help reduce infections,” he said at a Majlis Ramah Mesra Bersama Anak-Anak Yatim dan Asnaf at Darul Kifayah Complex here today.

Ahmad Marzuk said the low percentage of registered individuals in the National Immunisation Covid-19 Programme in certain states could be due to certain factors and not merely due to religious teachers.

“As far as we are concerned, the risk of receiving the vaccine as claimed in viral and shared messages is far from accurate.

“I have completed the second dose, and I’m feeling better and healthy.

“Stop spreading untrue statements on vaccination programme to discredit the government’s efforts, and those who refuse to get vaccinated must not influence others, just leave them alone,” he said.

Ahmad Marzuk said those who have yet to register for the vaccination are advised to do so immediately and not leave it to the last moment or they would have to wait in a long queue. — Bernama