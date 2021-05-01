Covid-19: PDRM to use drones to monitor SOPs at Ramadan bazaars in Klang Valley

Police and army personnel observe visitors to ensure SOP compliance at the Kampung Baru Ramadan bazaar April 14, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 ― The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is using drones to monitor compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) at Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars around the Klang Valley.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, said that the PDRM drones were used to monitor the SOPs from the air because the PDRM had difficulty monitoring the SOPs throughout the bazaars.

“As is known, it is quite difficult to monitor the presence of visitors into a bazaar which in the evening can usually reach 2,000 to 3,000 visitors.

“However, the number can reach more than that and the police who operate the drones will ensure that visitors who come to the bazaars comply with the SOPs,” he told Bernama when visiting the Dang Wangi district police headquarters, early this morning.

Acryl Sani said the use of drones at the same time was able to give a clear picture of whether physical distancing at the bazaars was complied with.

Meanwhile, PDRM Air Operations Drone Unit chief, Supt Rasha Azaldin Shafii, said that his department had used drones to monitor SOPs compliance at bazaars since Thursday.

He said that several teams from the drone unit would be deployed to monitor several bazaars identified around the Klang Valley.

“Usually we will start assigning a drone unit at the bazaar for 30 minutes to monitor the SOPs. My team will start flying the drone in the afternoon.

“We monitor the SOPs at the bazaar based on the instructions of the district police chief if necessary, and it is not that we will monitor at all times,” he said.

Rasha said all videos and photos will be recorded and can be viewed at the designated drone unit operations centre.

“From the drone operations centre, as the drone is flown it can see all the movements of visitors at the bazaar, and if they are seen not complying with the SOPs, the police will reprimand them through the drone’s loudspeaker,” he said.

Also present were Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim and Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah. ― Bernama