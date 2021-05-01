Covid-19: Cuepacs calls for further improvement in workers’ welfare in Malaysia on Labour Day

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat speaks at the State Forestry Department Headquarters in Meru September 30, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Workers’ unions have called for the continued protection and improvement of workers’ welfare in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Adnan Mat, in his statement in conjunction with Workers’ Day 2021, welcomed the government’s efforts to revise the minimum wage rate, in line with current costs of living and economic conditions.

He also emphasised the need for a new remuneration system for the civil service to be implemented to replace the Malaysian Remuneration System which has been in use since 2002.

UNI-Malaysia Labour Centre (UNI-MLC) president Datuk Mohamed Shafie Mammal, in his statement, listed 10 matters for the attention of the government and employers in an effort to protect the interests of workers and the people.

Among others, it suggested that the government hold engagement sessions with union leaders and draw up a new economic plan or model, taking into account the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The plan or economy should provide a more employee-friendly wage framework and new job opportunities following Covid-19 and the advent of the Fourth Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0).

“Next, the government needs to make a comprehensive effort to address issues of integrity and corruption involving the public and private sectors at all levels,” he said.

Apart from that, he said employers and the government should stop offering salaries or wages that are too low and urged the government to enforce more effective price control mechanisms to address the impact of the rising cost of living.

Earlier, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, in a message in conjunction with Workers’ Day 2021 today, said the minimum wage rate for workers is being reviewed to ensure it remains relevant to the current socio-economic conditions. — Bernama