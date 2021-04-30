Pakatan Youth to lodge police report against home minister for using Agong’s name to back police reshuffle

Pakatan Harapan Youth chief Shazni Munir Mohd Ithnin said he will lodge a police report against Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin for insulting the royal institution and allegedly using it for his own political gain. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) Youth chief Shazni Munir Mohd Ithnin today said that he will lodge a police report against Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin for insulting the royal institution and allegedly using it for his own political gain.

In a statement, Shazni claimed that Hamzah’s use of the word “Tuanku” to justify the promotion of police officers who are in his corner in the now viral audio clip as extremely unethical behaviour, adding that the actions of the home minister have exceeded the limit.

“Therefore, a police report will be made on Tuesday, 11am on May 4, 2021, at the Dang Wangi Police Station. We want Hamzah Zainudin investigated immediately for insulting and attempting to drag the name ‘Tuanku’ into the dirt.

“The minister is still subject to law. His position does not give him the right to abuse it, let alone spelled as if this wrongdoing was under the protection of the rulers of the country,” he said.

Recently, a recording of a man discussing giving a Perakian a promotion, plausibly for a police role, went viral on social media.

The man was also heard saying that another person should no longer decide on the appointment of state police chiefs but could only nominate five names.

Earlier today, Hamzah admitted to discussing transfer policies concerning the police force, adding that he had done nothing wrong in doing so.

He said it was his voice in the viral clip discussing the appointment of police personnel to the force, adding that the one who committed the offence was the person who secretly recorded his conversations.