No age limit set for PSV, GDL licence holders, says transport minister

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said any individual could hold or renew their licences as long as they complied with all the conditions, including submitting a medical report to certify that they are in good health. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PUTRAJAYA, April 30 — No age limit has been set for any individual applying for public service vehicle (PSV) licences for e-hailing and goods vehicles (GDL), said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

He said in a statement today that any individual could hold or renew their licences as long as they complied with all the conditions, including submitting a medical report to certify that they are in good health.

The maximum age limit set by an e-hailing party, as reported, was an internal ruling for the registration of any individuals as e-hailing drivers with the relevant company, he said.

Wee said this when commenting on a report by a news portal about a senior woman e-hailing driver who was let go by the e-hailing company due to her age.

However, Wee said all e-hailing services operators should reevaluate their internal rulings on e-hailing drivers, including the maximum age limit, to help these drivers to continue to earn a living.

“These e-hailing drivers must always be responsible by ensuring they are always in good health so as to ensure the safety of their passengers as well as other road users,” he said. — Bernama