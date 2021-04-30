In final days as IGP, Abdul Hamid blames interference by NGOs for being unable to give Indira Gandhi a happy ending

Outgoing Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks at his last press conference in Bukit Aman, April 30, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — One of the promises outgoing Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador made when he was first appointed was to personally oversee efforts for a “happy ending” in the case of M. Indira Gandhi, whose daughter was abducted by her Muslim convert ex-husband.

But with only a few days left before he retires, that is unlikely to happen.

“I had appealed to her (Indira) and senior officers to give me time and not to meddle with the case. She didn’t adhere to it. What happened was an NGO came out criticising here and there while ‘talks’ on our end (pertaining to the case) were being conducted.

“It would have been easy if he is here to arrest him but he is abroad. We can’t just go kidnap him. We needed to find diplomatic ground.

“Last year when efforts were underway, there was interference by civilians and NGOs that frightened him off. I sympathise with her (Indira) and I hope the next IGP will continue this fight,” he said.

