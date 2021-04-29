Report: DAP must merge with other parties, or face a slow death, says Ronnie Liu

Sungai Pelek assemblyman Ronnie Liu says one of the best prospects for a united Malaysia would be for DAP to merge with PKR and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah). — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — One of the best prospects for a united Malaysia would be for DAP to merge with PKR and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), Sungai Pelek assemblyman Ronnie Liu said.

In doing so, he said this will lead to the creation of a more representative and larger multi-racial party.

“All three should dissolve and merge into one pluralistic party with a progressive outlook.

“I really hope that one day Pakatan Harapan will be a single, broad-based party instead of a coalition,” Liu said in a Malaysiakini report today.

He said that the party is far from being the Chinese chauvinist entity that it is often perceived to be.

Liu added that he believes in a multi-racial vision and that DAP must evolve from its current position.

“DAP needs an overhaul or it will face a slow death,” he added.

Admitting that in the past, this kind of call had been twisted to imply the destruction of DAP and make it subservient to PKR, Liu said this is not his intention.

A combination of 42 DAP MPs, 35 PKR MPs and 11 Amanah MPs would give any such entity 88 MPs, making it comfortably the largest party in Parliament, the news report said.

“The reason to dissolve to become one party is that each party can throw away past baggage and come under new branding. DAP has been accused of being anti-Islam, PKR an Anwar-only (PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) vehicle and some say Amanah is small fry.

“But if we can merge in a sincere way, the combined parties can be a real force,” Liu said.

He also said that those who rose to prominence after DAP's successes did not endure the sufferings of the grassroots but instead were enjoying the fruits of their (the grassroots') labour.

He claimed the party was now under a feudal system, with elites treating ordinary members like cannon fodder.

Liu had previously criticised the current DAP leadership, which had charted the party’s course, saying they should not have to dilute the party’s “Chinese-ness” to attract Malay supporters.