Spike in road accidents since work from home order lifted, say police

Deputy Minister of National Unity Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker presenting a pack of lambuk porridge to a driver passing through the highway at the Jalan Duta Toll Plaza in Kuala Lumpur, April 28, 2021. Also present was the Head of the Royal Malaysia Police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, ACP Zulkefly Yahya. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Police are recording an average of 180 cases of road accidents daily in Kuala Lumpur since the work from home (WFH) order was cancelled on April 1.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief, ACP Zulkefly Yahya said the total accidents almost tripled compared to 50 to 70 cases daily when the government ordered working from home.

He said about 60 to 70 per cent of the accidents involved four wheel vehicles while the rest were motorcycles.

“Similarly on weekends, we received an average of 70 to 80 accident cases daily.

“We believe the matter occurred due to additional traffic with people starting to drive to work as well as the factor of the economy picking up,” he told reporters after a JSPTKL Bubur Lambuk distribution programme with Pakatan Pemandu at Jalan Duta toll plaza here today.

Also present was National Unity Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker and Pakatan Pemandu president Nor Aizam Abd Kadir.

Zulkefly said accident cases were usually reported on routes of people driving to work while fatal accidents were reported mostly after 10 pm.

According to him, the number of vehicles on the road now has surpassed 90 per cent from WFH days and despite no interstate movements, accident cases are rising.

On March 30, Senior Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the work from home (WFH) order has been lifted for the public and private sectors while the manufacturing sector was allowed to work 100 per cent on-site. — Bernama