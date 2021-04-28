Police: Man planned insurance fraud to finance wedding

Police arrested a 25-year-old data analyst for falsely reporting that his car had gone missing to claim insurance. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PORT DICKSON, April 28 — Police arrested a 25-year-old data analyst for falsely reporting that his car had gone missing to claim insurance to finance his wedding.

The man was arrested around 1.30pm on Monday (April 26) in front of the KTM Seremban station by a team from the Port Dickson and Negeri Sembilan contingent police headquarters crime investigation departments.

Port Dickson district police chief, Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed, said investigations revealed that the man had falsely reported the disappearance of his sport utility vehicle (SUV) in order to get an insurance payout for his wedding.

“The man reported that his car, a Subaru Forester, which he parked in the Lukut Prima, Port Dickson parking lot had vanished on April 20.

“He claimed he parked it there around 8pm and then joined his friends for dinner. When he came back an hour later, the car was missing,” Aidi Sham said in a statement today.

On April 26, upon further investigation, police discovered that the story about the missing car was made up and was shown by the man where he had hidden it behind a supermarket in Lukut.

“The man is being kept in the Port Dickson district police headquarters lockup till tomorrow and the case will be investigated under Section 182 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail sentence of six months, fine or both,” said Aidi Sham.

He condemned the act and said that anyone who files a false report will be subject to stern action. — Bernama