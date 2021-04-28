MyUBAT expanded to all MOH health facilities nationwide

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah during a media conference on Covid-19 development in Putrajaya, March 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The medication supply management system for pharmacy value-added services (MyUBAT), which allows patients to monitor the supply and use of their medications through the MyUBAT app on their smartphones has been expanded to all Ministry of Health (MOH) health facilities since April 15.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the system also makes it easier for the staff at pharmaceutical facilities to manage the registration process and prepare the patients’ medications at the counters more systematically.

He said MyUBAT, which was launched on Aug 12 last year, was implemented as a pilot project at seven MOH facilities, namely the Ampang Hospital, Melaka Hospital, Kuala Lumpur Hospital, Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital, Kelana Jaya Health Clinic and Peringgit Health Clinic.

“Through the pilot project, 14,099 patients were registered and 24,413 prescriptions were dispensed and the numbers were expected to rise when the system is fully expanded to all public health facilities nationwide,” he said in a statement here today.

He said, right now, the MyUBAT system offers two Value-Added Services (VAS) options, namely dispensing of medication by appointment and medication by post (UMP), and the MOH would be adding two more options, namely “Drive-Thru” and “Locker4U” by the end of this year.

Dr Noor Hisham said the additional options were aimed at increasing the efficiency of UMP, which has been integrated with the Ezisend system managed by Pos Malaysia Berhad.

“This allows patients to know the status of their medication supply delivery and helps the staff at the pharmacies in managing the medications that need to be posted to the patients or their clients.

“Apart from that, the system is also being integrated with the Pharmacy Information System (PhIS & CPS) at two MOH facilities, namely the Tuanku Ampuan Rahimah in Klang and the Kelana Jaya Health Clinic,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the expansion of the functions will enable users to access the right information at the right time, besides speeding up the dispensing process.

Meantime, he said the implementation of VAS had been enhanced during the Covid-19 pandemic with the aim of reducing the risk of infection, especially among the vulnerable, as well as ensuring patient access to follow-up medication supply, reducing congestion and waiting time at the pharmacies, and reducing the cost of transportation and time constraints for the patients involved.

Dr Noor Hisham said throughout 2020, the implementation of VAS had facilitated the dispensing of patient follow-up medication for 34.4 per cent of prescriptions compared to 22.3 per cent in 2019.

As for the UMP service, the MOH has more than doubled the capacity of this service as 4.2 per cent of prescriptions were made through UMP compared to only 1.5 per cent in 2019, he said.

He stressed that the measures taken by the MOH had succeeded in reducing congestion at pharmacy counters and the risk of Covid-19 infection among patients in MOH health facilities.

Dr Noor Hisham added that the public can download the MyUBAT app through Google Play, App Store or AppGallery or seek further information at any MOH pharmaceutical facilities. — Bernama