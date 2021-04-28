Melaka police confirms arrest of deputy superintendent for alleged involvement in Nicky Gang

The Melaka police today confirmed that one of its officers of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from the Melaka Central Police headquarters, has been arrested by the Johor police for alleged involvement in the organised crime group, Nicky Gang. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

MELAKA, April 28 — The Melaka police today confirmed that one of its officers of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from the Melaka Central Police headquarters, has been arrested by the Johor police for alleged involvement in the organised crime group, Nicky Gang.

Melaka Police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said they would give full cooperation to the Johor Police in their investigations into the case.

“As the Melaka Police chief, I will not protect any of Melaka Police officer or staff involved in any organised or cross-border crimes.

“I will give my full cooperation to the Johor Police and the entire Royal Malaysia Police in any form of investigations involving officers and staff of the Melaka Police contingent,” he told reporters after distributing “bubur lambuk” (savoury porridge) in conjunction with the 214th Police Day celebration here today.

A total of 1,200 packs of porridge were distributed to members of the public, with cooperation from Mydin Hypermarket.

Abdul Majid, however, refused to comment further on the arrest of the 43-year-old officer.

Yesterday, Johor Police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay announced that 10 police and two Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency (MACC) officers suspected of being involved in organised crime activities masterminded by businessman Nicky Liow Soon Hee have been detained in several states between April 21 and 27 under phase 2 of Ops Pelican 3.0. — Bernama