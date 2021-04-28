Capsized boat incident: Malaysia seeks help from Thailand

PASIR PUTEH, April 28 — The Kelantan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has notified Thailand’s authorities of the possibility of a victim who was still missing, following a capsized boat incident on Saturday, being swept away by currents to that country’s waters.

Its Maritime deputy director (Operations) Commander (Maritime), Khairun Dalilah Baharin, said that the victim, Zulshahmi Danial Zulazman, 26, was still missing as the search and rescue operation entered the fifth day and involved an area of 355.65 nautical miles.

“The Kuantan Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC), via Putrajaya MRSC, had notified the neighbouring country’s authority regarding the incident.

“The operation will be concluded in two days if there are no new signs,” she told a press conference at Kelantan MMEA office, Tok Bali, today.

On Saturday (April 24) three friends out squid jigging went missing after their boat was hit by strong waves in Kuala Besar waters.

Two of them, Mat Awang @ Jali, 54, and Mat Harun Mohd Nor, 55, were rescued at 10 nautical miles or 18 kilometres of the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) jetty.

However, the fate of their friend Zulshahmi Danial is still unknown. — Bernama