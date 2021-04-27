Selangor Sultan urges Royal Malaysian Navy to continue safeguarding national waters from threats

Sultan Sharafuddin said that, as the RMN Commodore-in-Chief, he also called on navy personnel to remain focused on their duties and responsibilities and maintain a high fighting spirit in carrying out their noble task. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, April 27 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has urged the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) to continue to play an important role as the frontline to safeguard the sovereignty and security of the country’s waters from any external threats.

In a statement posted on the Selangor Royal Office official Facebook page, Sultan Sharafuddin said that, as the RMN Commodore-in-Chief, he also called on navy personnel to remain focused on their duties and responsibilities and maintain a high fighting spirit in carrying out their noble task.

His Royal Highness conveyed this message today in conjunction with the RMN’s 87th anniversary.

Sultan Sharafuddin also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to all members of the RMN who are always committed and proud in rendering their service and loyalty to the naval force and the country. — Bernama