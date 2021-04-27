Covid-19: Kelantan to remain under MCO, while Sabah moves from RMCO to CMCO

People attend Covid-19 screening in Puchong on February 28, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Kelantan will continue to observe the movement control order (MCO) until May 17, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

In a press conference, he added that the worsening Covid-19 status in Sabah has also forced the National Security Council to switch its categorisation of the state from the recovery MCO (RMCO) to the conditional MCO (CMCO) starting April 29 until May 17.

The remaining states under CMCO are Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Penang and Sarawak, while Perlis, Kedah, Perak, Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Terengganu, Putrajaya and Labuan are maintained under the RMCO.

“Overall, the Health Ministry confirms the status of Covid-19 in most states shows an unstable trend as well an increased value (R-naught) which surpassed 1.0 over the last 20 days.

“In addition, based on the monitoring of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, the Health Ministry confirmed that the number of clusters related to social and educational activities has increased over the last two weeks.

“Cross-state cases also remained high in Kedah, Perak, Kelantan, Melaka, Pahang and Sarawak,” he said.

Ismail added that the update in the categorisation of states under the MCO, CMCO and RMCO will start on April 29 until May 17, except for Sarawak, which starts today (April 27) until May 17.