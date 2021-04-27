Covid-19: Active case detection to be held in Sibu starting Thursday, according to division disaster management committee

Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (JPBB) said the decision to hold the ACD was due to the increase in positive Covid-19 cases recorded in the district. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SIBU, April 27 — An active case detection (ACD) session to identify Covid-19 positive cases involving seven zones in Sibu district will be held for five days from Thursday to May 3.

Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (JPBB) said the decision to hold the ACD was due to the increase in positive Covid-19 cases recorded in the district.

“The ACD, operated by the Sibu Division Health Office involving the Tong Sang Zone; Bahagia Jaya Zone; Permai Zone; Jeriah Zone; Rejang Park Zone; Ulu Sungai Merah Zone; and Taman Indah Zone, is held from 8am to 5pm,” it said in a statement here today.

It said the ACD in the Tong Sang Zone would be held at the Medan Mall/Lihua Hotel Jalan Wong King Huo car park on April 29; followed by the Bahagia Jaya Zone at the Teku Community Hall (April 30); Permai Zone and Jeriah Zone at Taman Tasik Permai (May 1); Rejang Park Zone at Traffic Garden near Taman Rejang Community Clinic (May 2); and Ulu Sungai Merah/Taman Indah Zone at Swan Square/Wonderfull (May 3).

Those who show up at the ACD location must carry a MyKad and comply with physical distancing, wear face masks and have a contactable telephone number. — Bernama