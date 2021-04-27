Court rules Khairuddin has no standing to sue AG for endorsing Emergency advice

In his decision, High Court Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid said Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan (pic) failed to show he had any legal standing to seek the judicial review or that he was directly harmed by the events. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 ― The High Court has rejected Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan’s application for judicial review of Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun’s endorsement for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s advice to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for an Emergency.

In his decision, High Court Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid said Khairuddin failed to show he had any legal standing to seek the judicial review or that he was directly harmed by the events.

“It is my view that the applicant (Khairuddin) has not shown how he had been adversely affected by the respondent’s omission. There was no proof that the applicant has any specific legal right or real and genuine legal interest in this subject matter.

“The applicant in his statement and his affidavit had claimed that he does not need to demonstrate locus standi for judicial review because the phrase ‘adversely affected’ for obtaining prior permission to bring the case under the Federal Constitution is not required.

“The applicant sought to anticipate the issue of locus standi by citing a previous action he instituted wherein locus standi was not an issue.

“I am of the view that the above submission by the applicant is without merit. The Federal Court’s decisions have clearly provided for the requirement of locus standi and its threshold test.

“More importantly the legal threshold of locus standi set out under Order 53 of the Rules of Court 2012 has not been satisfied,” he said.

