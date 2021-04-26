Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, Education Ministry working to ensure education for undocumented children

According to a statement by Women, Family and Community Development Ministry today, this includes children verified by National Registration Department as having no documentation. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry has forged strategic cooperation with the Ministry of Education (MOE) in ensuring children at welfare institutions under Social Welfare Department (JKM) will be accepted into mainstream schools.

According to a statement by KPWKM today, this includes children verified by National Registration Department as having no documentation.

“In this matter, JKM has identified 40 children with undocumented status. Out of the number, 10 children from several institutions have been accepted to mainstream schools,” read the statement.

According to the statement, KPWKM Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun had escorted and assisted six children who had been approved to enter SK Taman Midah 2, Cheras today.

The children were admitted to the school after all requirements set by MOE were fulfilled, it said, adding that another 30 children were still in the application process.

KPWKM said the move was important in ensuring children at JKM institutions were able to integrate within the society, and to prepare them to live independently.

It also thanked MOE for the initiative to ensure that no children in the country are left behind from receiving formal education. — Bernama