Six N. Sembilan schools to close from tomorrow after Covid-19 positive cases detected

SEREMBAN, April 26 — Six schools in Negeri Sembilan will be closed for two days from tomorrow following the detection of six Covid-19 positive cases.

State Investment, Industrial, Entrepreneurship, Education and Human Capital Action Committee chairman Datuk Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek said the District Health Office (PKD) has asked the District Education Office to close the schools to enable risk assessment, close contact detection and sanitisation to be carried out at the schools.

He said two of the schools in the Seremban and Tampin districts were secondary schools (SMK).

“The schools involved are SMK Puteri, SMK Mambau, SK King George V, SK Desa Cempaka, SK Methodist (ACS) and SK Gemas,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the school closure could be extended beyond two days based on recommendations, advice and risk assessment by the relevant PKD. — Bernama