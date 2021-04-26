Sabah, Sarawak play major role to revitalise Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area, says minister

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said the BIMP-EAGA was conceived 27 years ago to accelerate economic development, improve export competitiveness and enhance the attractiveness of the EAGA to local and foreign investments. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA KINABALU, April 26 — Sabah and Sarawak play a major role in revitalising the Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) as potential solutions for socio-economic recovery.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said the BIMP-EAGA, which is Asia’s largest regional grouping, was conceived 27 years ago to accelerate economic development, improve export competitiveness and enhance the attractiveness of the EAGA to local and foreign investments.

“Therefore, we need to review the mission and vision of BIMP-EAGA to benefit Sabah and Sarawak economically,” he said in a statement here today, after receiving a courtesy call from the BIMP-EAGA Sabah Council delegates led by its Special Envoy Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia.

Meanwhile, Ongkili said the appointment of Pandikar as the special envoy is timely and fitting as he has good networking with neighbouring countries which are also partners in the BIMP-EAGA.

“I am confident that with his great ideas and vast experience, Tan Sri (Pandikar) will be able to enhance the role of Sabah and Sarawak in the regional grouping,” he said.

During the meeting, Ongkili was briefed on BIMP-EAGA Sabah’s mission to be the catalyst for the revenue generators for Sabah and Sarawak, and Malaysia as a whole; creator of job opportunities, developer of income generation for the people, development of infrastructure and logistics, and marketer of Sabah’s products and heritage. — Bernama