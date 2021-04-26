Malaysian Youth Council launches ‘Belia Rasuah Buster’ to educate youth, community to fight corruption

‘Rasuah Busters’ led by Datuk Hussamuddin Yaacub (front row, centre) and Malaysian Youth Council president Jufitri Joha (front row, 3rd right) at the launch of Belia Rasuah Busters in Shah Alam, April 26, 2021. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, April 26 — The Malaysian Youth Council (MBM) today launched “Belia Rasuah Busters” to support the core team of graft busters in educating the youth and community to fight corruption.

Its president, Jufitri Joha said the council also supported the “Rasuah Busters”, led by Karangkraf Media Group chairman Datuk Hussamuddin Yaacub, after realising that half of the Malaysian population comprised the younger generation.

He added that “Belia Rasuah Buster”, which is joined by 48 non-governmental organisations (NGos), was oriented towards a social movement to raise continuous awareness among youth and communities for a more developed and corruption-free country in the future.

Jufitri said MBM had coordinated a loose coalition of Belia Rasuah Busters to support the Rasuah Busters’ campaign, which is also supported by the youth wings of political parties.

“Belia Rasuah Busters encourages its members to mobilise this campaign in their respective localities and according to their capacities so as to create awareness among youth and communities at the grassroots level,” he said at the launch here today.

Earlier, a total of 40 youth leaders from various races and religions participated in an online briefing to pledge their commitment to eradicate corruption in their respective areas. — Bernama